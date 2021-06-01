Business Canada assists women-led enterprises in Vietnam The Trade Facilitation Office (TFO) Canada and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) signed a cooperation agreement via videoconference on June 1 to improve the export capacity of women-led enterprises in Vietnam during the 2021-2024 period.

Business State budget revenues hit 24.48 billion USD in Jan–May State budget revenues managed by tax agencies reached 562.36 trillion VND (24.48 billion USD) in the first five months of 2021, equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly estimate and up 11.9 percent year-on-year.

Business Nearly 60,000 firms temporarily suspend, stop operations in five months As many as 59,800 businesses temporarily suspended or stopped their operations to await dissolution procedures and completed dissolution procedures in the first five months of 2021, up 23 percent year-on-year.