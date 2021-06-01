Up to 420,000 C/O certificates for exports to FTA-benefited markets
As much as 21 billion USD worth of goods was given certificates of origin in the first four months to get preferential treatment under FTAs (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Export and import management agencies nationwide granted 420,000 certificates of origin (C/O) for 21 billion USD worth of goods shipped to the markets Vietnam has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with in the first four months of 2021.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said from August 1, 2020, when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) took effect, to April 4 this year, authorised agencies and organisations provided about 127,300 sets of the C/O form of EUR.1 for over 4.78 billion USD worth of exports to EU member countries.
Besides, enterprises shipping goods to the EU also conducted self-certification of origin for more than 10.88 million USD worth of commodities to utilize preferential tariffs under this trade deal.
The considerable value of goods given C/Os to be exported to the EU indicates that Vietnamese businesses have been moving to complying with the rules of origin in the EVFTA, according to the ministry.
Compared to the total exports to the markets having FTAs with Vietnam, the goods using C/Os to benefit from preferential treatment accounts for 33.1 percent.
The figure respectively stands at 52.01 percent, 38.35 percent, and 31.6 percent when it comes to shipments to the Republic of Korea, Japan, and China.
So far, Vietnam has signed 15 bilateral and multilateral FTAs, which covers 60 economies. Notably, the pacts include the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EVFTA, which are new-generation FTAs./.