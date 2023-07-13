At the talks between the People’s Committee of Kon Tum and a working team on border affairs from Attapeu province, Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the Central Highland province of Kon Tum on July 13 held talks with a working team on border affairs from Attapeu province, Laos, during which the two sides proposed to upgrade the pair of Dak Long (Vietnam) - Vang Tat (Laos) auxiliary border gates to main ones.

They evaluated the results of coordination in border protection. Discussing arising problems and difficulties in the work, the two sides put forward measures to strengthen cooperation in the coming time to effectively implement the agreements and regulations on border and border gates that Vietnam and Laos have signed.

A representative from Vang Tat Minerals Mining Ltd Company (formerly known as Vietnam - Laos Company) asked the two countries to create favourable conditions for mineral import- export activities via border gates in Attapeu and Kon Tum provinces.

Deputy Governor of Attapeu province Thanuxay Banxalit said that as the company’s iron ore has to travel about 130 km to reach Vietnam’s Da Nang seaport, Attapeu province wants Kon Tum province to study and propose the Government of Vietnam to facilitate the transport of minerals through the Vang Tat - Dak Long border gate. Procedures and documents related to import and export shall be carried out at Phu Cua - Bo Y international border gate.



The Lao official also suggested that Kon Tum province coordinates with Quang Nam province and Da Nang city to support the company in transporting iron ore to Da Nang seaport for export to third countries. Besides, the company is responsible for providing financial support in developing the infrastructure of Vang Tat - Dak Long border gate./.