Upgraded runway at Tan Son Nhat airport to be inaugurated on Jan. 10
Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway 25R will be put into use again on January 10 after six months of closure for upgrading, according to the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure under the Ministry of Transport.
The project to upgrade runway 25R has a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (86 million USD) (Photo: VNA)
The upgrading project, started on June 29, 2020, has a total investment of more than 2 trillion VND (86 million USD). The upgrade is carried out in two phases, with the first lasting six months.
In the second phase, the project will upgrade five existing taxiways and build new rapid exit taxiways, connecting taxiways and parallel taxiways besides a drainage system, taxiway lights and aviation signboards.
Tan Son Nhat, Vietnam’s largest airport, has been overloaded for many years and the resultant damage has been evident in visible cracks and deformation and subsidence of the asphalt surfaces.
Earlier on January 1, runway 1B of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi was also put into operation after upgrading.
The two-phase project to repair the Noi Bai runway kicked start on June 29 with an estimated cost of about 2.03 trillion VND (over 88 million USD). The second phase is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2021./.