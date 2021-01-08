Society HCM City seeks ways to reduce traffic accidents by 10 percent Ho Chi Minh City hopes to reduce traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by 5-10 percent this year, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on January 8.

Society Vietnam Fatherland Front to spend 14 billion VND on Tet gifts to the needy The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) plans to offer over 12,000 packages of Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to poor households and welfare facilities at a total cost of over 14 billion VND (606,519 USD), according to Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh.

Society Tet goods hit the shelves in Da Nang Production and retail businesses in central Da Nang city are now in a position to sell Tet goods to customers. The diverse and plentiful offerings, some of which include attractive promotional programmes, have also hit the shelves of supermarkets and shopping malls.