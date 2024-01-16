Society WB aids Can Tho in improving citizens' participation in public services The World Bank (WB) hosted a workshop in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 16, seeking measures to boost citizens' participation in the planning, design, and implementation of public services through digital technology.

Politics Trial opens for 100 defendants in Dak Lak terrorist attack case The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 16 opened the first-instance trial for 100 defendants involved in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” which happened in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023.

Society Vietnam–Malaysia Business Association donates bronze bell pagoda in Malaysia The Vietnam–Malaysia Business Association (VMBIZ), with the support of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), on January 15 held a ceremony to present a bronze bell to Ti-Ratana Heights pagoda in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.