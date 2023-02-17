Environment Industry-trade sector aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by up to 30% The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued an action plan on climate change adaptation to 2030, with a vision to 2025, with a goal of reducing the sector's greenhouse gas emission by 25%-30%.

Environment Hanoi plans various activities in response to Earth Hour 2023 The capital city of Hanoi will switch off public and advertising lighting systems in some public areas and streets from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 25 as part of its response to the global Earth Hour campaign.

Environment Project targeting plastic waste reduction in tourism launched A project on reducing plastic waste in the Vietnamese tourism sector was launched on February 16 with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam.