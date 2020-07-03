Urban kids enjoy harvesting lychees as actual farmers
-
This plant is a direct successive generation of a 200-year-old lychee tree in Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province. It belongs to Ha Thi Hai (94 years old)’s family in Ha Truong hamlet, Thanh Cuong commune (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Ha Thi Hai (R), owner of the tree, reveals her family used to harvest nearly one tonne of lychees from this old tree in 1996 (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Ha Thi Hai’s son Le Duc Kinh says, as the tree has been trimmed to be taken care more easily, now it can only produce four to five tonnes of lychees (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The total area of Thanh Ha lychee in Hai Duong stands at 10,000ha, which are expected to produce more than 40,000 tonnes this year. The province has so far earned over VND 1.1 trillion (USD 47.28 million) from the local specialty (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Lychees from Thanh Ha district is renowned for its fragrant and sweet taste (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Ha Thi Hai picks ripen lychees for kids visiting her lychee garden (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Urban kids enjoy picking lychees on their own like actual farmers (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Not only are kids delightful when experiencing farmers’ life, but their parents are also excited when picking fresh lychees (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
A kid expresses her excitement when eating freshly-picked lychees under a tree canopy (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Lychee gardens in Thanh Ha district is an ideal getaway destination for families with kids (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Kids playing games in the lychee garden (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Families pose for pictures under the canopy of a lychee tree (Photo: Vietnam+)