Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches nearly 534 million USD Vietnam's total investment capital abroad reached nearly 534 million USD in 2022. The figure included nearly 426.6 million USD in the newly registered capital.

Videos Vietnam among world’s 10 biggest recipients of remittances Vietnam remains one of the 10 countries receiving the most remittances in the world, according to the recent Migration and Development Brief by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development.

Business Binh Phuoc seeks to become modern industrial province The south-eastern province of Binh Phuoc is seeking to develop its infrastructure and reform administrative procedures to achieve rapid and sustainable development this decade.