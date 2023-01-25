Urbanisation ratio is expected to reach 53.9% in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has set a target of raising the urbanisation ratio of the country to 53.9% in 2023.



According to Head of the MoC Office Dau Minh Thanh, urban planning, management and development has been defined as one of the three breakthrough stages of the sector.



In 2022, the country's urbanisation ratio increased by 1.2% to 41.7%, he noted, adding that in the year, the ministry recognised five areas as tier-4 urban areas.



As of November 2022, the country had 888 urban areas, including two special-type areas, 22 tier-1, 33 tier-2, 47 tier-3 and 94 tier-4 urban areas.



Thanh said that in 2023, the ministry will focus on implementing the Government's action plan to implement Resolution No.06-NQ/BCT on sustainable urban planning, construction, management and development until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

It will complete the national database on urban development planning, along with a plan to develop the housing and real estate market.



The ministry will speed up the planning of the urban and rural systems, while launching and implementing a plan to inspect state management over urban development in 2023.



At the same time, the ministry will continue to carry out a project to develop urban areas in line with climate change response in the 2021-2030 period, a plan to promote green growth urban areas in Vietnam until 2030, a project to develop smart sustainable urban areas in the 2018-2025 period with a direction to 2030, and a national urban classification for the 2021-2030 period.



The ministry will consider urban development models in particular regions and socio-economic characteristics to build laws serving the management of different kinds of urban areas./.

VNA