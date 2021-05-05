Society Memorial services held for fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos Memorial and burial services for the remains of 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime were held at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on May 5.

Society VFF: holding election campaigns in line with COVID-19 control regulations The standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee asked localities to hold election campaigns in accordance with requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control.

Society Vinh Phuc, Ho Chi Minh City police deal with illegal entries Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 4 launched criminal proceedings against a local woman for organising illegal entries into Vietnam, in accordance with Article 348 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Nearly 34 million citizens make chip-based ID cards The Departments of Public Security in 63 provinces and cities had collected dossiers of making chip-based ID cards of 33.9 million Vietnamese citizens as of April 27, equal to 67.8 percent of the goal of 50 million cards to be issued before July 1.