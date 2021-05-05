Urgent dispatch on concentrated quarantine regulations issued
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 5 sent an urgent dispatch requiring the strict implementation of concentrated quarantine regulations and post-quarantine management.
A concentrated quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 5 sent an urgent dispatch requiring the strict implementation of concentrated quarantine regulations and post-quarantine management.
Under the document, the steering committee requests strict management over those entering Vietnam, as well as tighter inspection of concentrated quarantine along with strict punishment of organisations and individuals violating regulations on concentrated quarantine and quarantine at home and place of residency.
Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are asked to direct the implementation of concentrated quarantine for at least 14 days followed by home quarantine for the next 14 days for everyone entering the country.
The committee required checking infrastructure at concentrated quarantine facilities to ensure the strict monitoring of quarantined people. Localities must improve the handover, transport and reception of those who complete their quarantine period at concentrated facilities back to their places of residence.
People who return from concentrated quarantine facilities should make daily health declarations for local medical workers. If showing signs of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, tiredness and loss of taste, they are advised to move to the closest health clinic for timely guidance.
They are not allowed to leave their houses or places of residence. In cases they need to go out for work or other necessary purposes, they are required to report to local police and medical staffs and strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
In addition, COVID-19 testing should be conducted on the seventh day since the concentrated quarantine period ends, said the urgent dispatch.
The Ministry of National Defence is requested to direct army-managed concentrated quarantine establishments to seriously follow disease prevention and control measures, while the Ministry of Public Security is asked to direct local police forces to coordinate with medical agencies to manage the health monitoring at home and place of residency for those entering Vietnam./.