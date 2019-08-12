The recent floods have seriously destroyed fish rafts of these households in Ngoc Dinh, Thanh Son and Phu Vinh communes, Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on August 12 presented nearly 300 million VND (12,900 USD) as urgent relief aid to 98 flood-affected households in Dinh Quan district, the southern province of Dong Nai.The recent floods have seriously destroyed fish rafts of these households in Ngoc Dinh, Thanh Son and Phu Vinh communes.According to the provincial steering committee on natural disaster prevention, search and rescue, from April 8-12, heavy rains and water discharged from Dong Nai 5 Hydropower Plant submerged many communes in Tan Phu and Dinh Quan districts.The floods claimed two lives and caused economic losses totaling hundreds of billions of VND.The committee said 415 out of the 869 local households that were evacuated to safe places on August 8-9 were able to return to their home.Authorities of Tan Phu and Dinh Quan districts are working hard to help locals overcome consequences caused by the rains and floods.-VNA