Society National Power Development Plan VIII to ensure national energy security The National Power Development Plan VIII, which has been recently approved by the Prime Minister, aims to ensure national energy security, thus satisfying the country's socio-economic requirements in the time ahead.

Society Nine A prizes to be presented at 17th National Press Awards The National Press Awards Council announced on June 2 that they voted to select nine A, 24 B and 46 C prizes, and a number of consolation prizes to be awarded during a ceremony on June 21, which is concurrent with the 98th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Society NA Chairman's gifts presented to Vietnamese in four southern provinces of Laos A ceremony was held in Pakse city in the Lao province of Champasak on June 2 to present gifts of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Vietnamese communities in the southern provinces of Champasak, Attapeu, Salavanh and Sekong.

Videos Promoting Vietnamese cuisine in Macau Situated on a small street in Macau (China), the two-year old “Hanoi Vietnam” restaurant is a popular destination among local diners, who account for 80% of its customers.