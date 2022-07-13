Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Duong Quoc Thanh (R) presents his letter of credentials to Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Uruguay and Vietnam need to increase cooperation in terms of politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchange as well as discuss to agree on major directions to further deepen the bilateral relations, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said.



The Uruguayan President made the statement on July 12 in Montevideo, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Duong Quoc Thanh, who presented his letter of credentials to him.



Lacalle Pou spoke highly of Vietnam's economic development achievements in recent years, as well as Vietnam's role and position in the international arena, expressing his belief that the Vietnamese diplomat will make positive contributions to stepping up the bilateral relations.



At the meeting, Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo announced that visits to Vietnam and a number of other Southeast Asian nations will be organised in late this year when his country assumes the role of rotating President of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), in order to promote economic relations with Vietnam in particular and other ASEAN member nations in general.



For his part, Ambassador Thanh briefed the President on Vietnam’s socio-economic development in recent times, and national development orientations in the coming time.



He promised to do the best to contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two countries for the sake of their people.



The diplomat said he hopes the two sides will coordinate in organising events and activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2023.



On the occasion, Thanh offered flowers in memory of General Jose Gervasio Artigas – the national hero of Uruguay./.