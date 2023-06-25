This is the third time a US aircraft carrier has visited Vietnam since 2018.



The USS Ronald Raegan carrier’s visit marks a special occasion as both nations are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.



It arrived with two escort ships, the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Robert Smalls.



During their five-day stay in Da Nang city, the US Navy Convoy Command Group will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee, and the Third Naval Region Command.



The officers and crew on the US ships will join cultural and professional exchanges, community service projects, sports competitions, and humanitarian activities./.

VNA