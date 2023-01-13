US Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s initiatives at UN Human Rights Council
US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Ambassador Michèle Taylor commended Vietnam’s priorities and initiatives at the council while meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet in Hanoi on January 13.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Ambassador Michèle Taylor commended Vietnam’s priorities and initiatives at the council while meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet in Hanoi on January 13.
The priorities and initiatives will create an important foundation for cooperation between Vietnam and the US at the UNHRC, she said, congratulating the country on its election as a council member for 2023-2025.
Taylor affirmed that Vietnam is always an important partner of the US, saying the bilateral comprehensive partnership is growing fruitfully.
The ambassador expressed her hope to contribute to enhancing the relationship in the time ahead, covering cooperation at multilateral forums like the UNHRC.
For his part, Viet spoke highly of cooperation outcomes between the two countries over the past years, and suggested them step up the collaboration, creating a premise to deepen the relations on the basis of mutual benefits and respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.
Highlighting the coordination between the two countries at the UNHRC, the official suggested the US back Vietnam’s initiatives and priorities at the council, particularly those on vulnerable groups, non-discrimination, gender equality, human rights, climate change response and digital transformation.
Vietnam stands ready to take into consideration cooperation recommendations of countries, including the US, in the spirit of mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation, ensuring human rights for all./.