Politics Transport sector asked to absolutely prevent corruption in projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the transport sector to absolutely prevent corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena in transport projects.

Politics Vietnam always considers Japan top strategic partner: PM Vietnam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of State for Financial Services Suzuki Shunichi during a reception in Hanoi on January 13.

Politics PM receives leader of global alliance for vaccines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 13 for Aurélia Nguyen, Chief Programme Strategy Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and former Managing Director of COVAX Facility.

Politics Condolences to Senegal over Kaffrine bus crash President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 13 sent his condolences to Senegalese President Macky Sall over a recent bus crash in Senegal’s Kaffrine region, one of the deadliest accidents in the West African nation in recent years.