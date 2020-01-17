US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Gods
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink is at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi for performing the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda’s head nun Thich Dam Thanh welcomes the diplomat (Photo: VNA)
This is the second time the Ambassador has visited Kim Lien Pagoda (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Daniel had earlier visited the pagoda during the Full Moon Festival (Photo:VNA)
US Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink gives New Year 'lucky money' to head nun Thich Dam Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Kim Lien is one of the most ancient and beautiful pagodas in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The ambassador visits the worshipping place of Princess Tu Hoa at the pagoda (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink greets nuns at the pagoda (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink and nuns of the pagodas perform ritual of releasing carps (Photo: VNA)
Before releasing carps, the Ambassador and nuns chant Buddhist prayers for a prosperous new year (Photo: VNA)
The US Ambassador said this is the third time he has celebrated Tet in Vietnam. However, this is the first time he has joined in releasing carps on Kitchen Gods Day (Photo: VNA)
As the legend goes, the Land Genie and the Kitchen Gods will ride carps to Heaven on the day to deliver an annual report on the household's activities to the God of Heaven. As the gods make their journey on the back of fish, it is traditional to release live carps into lakes or rivers, which is considered a kindhearted deed to pray for good luck. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink and head nun Thich Dam Thanh release carps into a pond at the pagoda (Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
The Ambassador is presented with cabbage grown in the pagoda (Photo: VNA)