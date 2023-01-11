US Ambassador visits Quang Tri, discusses war aftermath alleviation
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper had a working session in the central province of Quang Tri on January 11 to discuss cooperation in handling war consequences.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
Receiving the diplomat, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung thanked the US Government’s practical and meaningful support for Quang Tri through the embassy.
The area of land contaminated with landmines in Quang Tri remains large, he noted, calling for further remediation assistance from the US so that the province realise its goal of becoming the first locality in Vietnam to ensure mine safety by 2025.
He suggested the US Department of State continue to support the implementation of projects benefiting people with disabilities and those infected with Agent Orange/dioxin. Quang Tri wants to further receive the US’s humanitarian programmes and projects that aid its rural socio-economic development, the official added.
Hung hoped the diplomat will introduce Quang Tri’s potential in wind, solar and gas-fueled thermal power to potential US firms, pledging the best conditions possible for US investors to make fact-finding trips and conduct feasibility studies for their projects.
Knapper said the embassy highly appreciated the close and effective cooperation between the provincial authorities and non-governmental organisations in projects to remove unexploded ordnance and overcome the consequences of war. Quang Tri has made great contributions to the reconciliation and increasing mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and American people, he added.
The ambassador affirmed that the US Government is committed to dealing with the war consequences and healing the wounds on both sides, based on the principle of being honest with the past and working together towards a prosperous future.
While in Quang Tri, Knapper also visited a mine disposal site in Trieu Phong district, attended the inauguration ceremony of Trieu Dai Kindergarten and offered incense at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery.
According to the provincial People's Committee, since 1996, the US Government has supported Quang Tri to implement programmes and projects in the field of war consequence settlement such as demining, assisting people with disabilities, building schools, health stations, and natural disaster prevention and mitigation. The US's funding for mine clearance in the locality is estimated at about 91 million USD./.