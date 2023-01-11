Society Vietnam, Japan share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the Japan International Labour Foundation (JILAF) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 11 to share experience in activities of trade unions at enterprises and welfare for union members.

Society NA leader pays pre-Tet visit to armed forces of An Giang province Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to officers and soldiers of armed forces in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 11.

Society NA Chairman presents Tet gifts to poor households in An Giang National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a working delegation on January 11 visited and presented 200 Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor and ethnic minority households and disadvantaged workers in Chau Doc district, the southern province of An Giang.

Society Tet presents given to revolution contributors, poor people in Cambodia The Vietnam Embassy in Cambodia, Khmer-Vietnamese Association, and Sacombank Cambodia on January 11 gave Lunar New Year (Tet) presents to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin with disadvantaged circumstances living in Phnom Penh.