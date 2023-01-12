Together with leaders of Quang Tri, Ambassador Marc E. Knapper rang bells, offered flowers at the graves, and expressed respect to the martyrs.

The ambassador revealed that, his father had fought in Vietnam and was in the Quang Tri battlefield for 10 months. Therefore, for the diplomat, visiting Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery has a very special meaning.

According to the ambassador, the US Government is committed to dealing with the war consequences and healing the wounds on both sides, based on the principle of being honest with the past and working together towards a prosperous future.

While in Quang Tri, Knapper also visited a mine disposal site in Trieu Phong district, and attended the inauguration ceremony of Trieu Dai Kindergarten.

Knapper said the embassy highly appreciated the close and effective cooperation between the provincial authorities and non-governmental organisations in projects to remove unexploded ordnance and overcome the consequences of war.

Quang Tri has made great contributions to the reconciliation and increasing mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and American people, he added./.

VNA