A production line of Vinamilk (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper visited a factory of Vietnam’s largest dairy producer Vinamilk in Can Tho on April 8 during his trip to the Mekong Delta city.



He spoke highly of the development of Vietnam’s dairy sector and Vinamilk’s investment in production technology in line with international standards at its Can Tho factory in particular and other ones across the country.



The US diplomat highlighted Vinamilk’s growth against the backdrop of uncertainties brought by COVID-19, which helped stabilise the domestic market and obtain impressive export results.



In addition to support policies, dynamic trade promotion activities and efforts made by businesses have contributed to efficient economic cooperation between the US and Vietnam over the years, he added.



Vinamilk boasts a large-scale network comprising 16 factories and 14 farms of international standards at home and abroad, including one in California of the US.



The 2ha-factory in Can Tho city was put into operation in 2001 and capable of producing more than 202,000 tonnes of products per year.



Its Director Pham Minh Duong said despite the adverse impact of the pandemic last year, the factory maintained its supply chain and produced dozens of tonnes of fresh milk each day for Can Tho and neighbouring localities, thanks to effective measures to cope with COVID-19.



Vinamilk is among 40 largest dairy producer of the world in terms of revenues. Its products have been shipped to 57 countries and territories, including major markets of the US, Japan and China, with an export turnover in excess of 2.6 billion USD.



The company purchased milk powder, cows and equipment from the US worth nearly 306 million USD from 2019 to 2021./.