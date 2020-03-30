Business Reference exchange rate continues to go down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on March 30, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 27).

Business Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.