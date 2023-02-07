The U.S. Bank will provide financing and leasing solutions for VinFast vehicles at VinFast showrooms and via the VinFast website. (Photo: VinFast)

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast on February 7 announced U.S. Bank (listed as USB on New York Stock Exchange) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the US.

The announcement comes as VinFast - a Vietnamese electric car producer - is preparing to open more showrooms in California, and develop plans for more locations around the country soon.

Under the partnership, the bank will officially provide financing and leasing solutions for VinFast vehicles at VinFast showrooms and via the VinFast website.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chair and CEO of VinFast Holdings, said that with the goal of making electric vehicles accessible to everyone, VinFast is constantly looking for optimal solutions for customers.

Thanks to this agreement, VinFast customers will have access to competitive finance and lease rates and world-class customer service from the bank.

On November 25, 2022, VinFast held a ceremony to mark its first batch of exports of all-electric cars to international markets.



The Vietnamese brand sent a total of 999 units of the VF 8 model to the US./.