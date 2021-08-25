Health Vietnam logs addtional 12,096 COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12,096 new COVID-19 cases, including 12,093 domestic and three imported, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 25, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health THACO donates ambulances, mobile vaccination trucks to HCM City Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO) has decided to present 30 ambulances and 25 mobile vaccination trucks to support Ho Chi Minh City’s COVID-19 prevention and control, its Chairman Tran Ba Duong said on August 25.