US companies in agriculture to visit Cambodia
A mission of major US companies in agriculture will visit Cambodia in February 2020 to seek investment opportunities in agriculture and agro-industry, US Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy has told Minister of Agriculture Veng Sakhon.
At the meeting between US Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy and Minister of Agriculture Veng Sakhon (Photo: freshnewsasia.com)
In a meeting held at the ministry earlier this week, Cambodian Minister Veng Sakhon said he hopes American private sectors will invest more on Cambodian agriculture sector so that she will graduate in 2030 as a higher middle-income country, according to freshnewsasia.com.
USAID has financially and technically aided Cambodia’s agricultural projects as follows, namely an 17.5 million-USD horticulture project, an 1 million-USD scholarship and research grant to Royal University of Agriculture, a 25 million-USD Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Agriculture Intensification and Nutrition (CESAIN), and a 6 million-USD fisheries project (2016-2021) for Siem Reap, Battambang, Kampong Thom, and Pursat provinces./.