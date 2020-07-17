Business HCM City considering 17.3 billion USD public transport plan HCM City plans to spend nearly 400 trillion VND (17.3 billion USD) on improving public transport and limiting the use of personal vehicles during the next decade.

Business Customs asked to handle strictly sugar smuggling The General Department of Vietnam Customs must work with ministries, sectors and localities to tackle sugar smuggling and sugar trade fraud, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Business Vietnam a highly potential market for German SMEs: workshop Vietnam is a highly potential market for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of Germany, President of the German Association for Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) Mario Ohoven said at a workshop in Berlin on July 16.

Business Vietnam’s trade surplus hits 5.46 billion USD in first half Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 5.46 billion USD in the first six months of this year, nearly 1.5 billion USD higher than the estimated 4 billion USD, according to the General Department of Customs.