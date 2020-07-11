World Thai PM confirms to reshuffle cabinet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on July 9 that he will reshuffle his cabinet, after three ministers resigned from the ruling Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP).

World Northern Thailand hit by flash floods About 30 houses and 25 vehicles have been damaged by flash floods in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand.

ASEAN ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN and its member states with the Eastern European country.

World Singaporeans cast ballots in general election More than 2.65 million Singaporean voters began casting their ballots to elect 93 parliamentarians to the parliament (2020-2025 tenure) on July 10 morning amid the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.