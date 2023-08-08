Hanoi (VNA) - Growing consumer interest in health and wellness brings creative opportunities to formulate products that align with these priorities into the spotlight. While health benefits are increasingly focal, taste is still paramount. Fortunately, US Dairy can help deliver on both, helping fuel your business growth and success with a wide variety of dairy ingredients ideal for developing great-tasting products that are healthy for people and the planet.



Nutritious, local-friendly innovation



US dairy ingredients’ nutrition and versatile functionality is ideally suited for crafting an array of great-tasting foods and beverages that harness the growing consumer demand for nutrition. Dairy protein ingredients are high quality, complete sources of protein, efficiently providing essential amino acids needed for critical body functions, helping support a range of wellness goals.

Their nutritional advantage together with a mild flavor and broad functionality makes for endless possibilities to innovate US dairy protein-containing products that are perfectly suited to local taste preferences. Depending on the application, dairy proteins’ range of properties like emulsification, gelation, water holding capacity, and heat stability help deliver excellent tastes and textures.

Local-friendly applications can seamlessly combine US dairy proteins with appealing flavors and formats, and create opportunities incorporate other ingredients that amplify the product’s health-halo and deliver on a variety of consumers’ nutritional priorities.



A wide variety of products can gain consumer appeal with dairy ingredient benefits and positive associations, and the US dairy community is committed to supporting the Vietnamese food industry to help develop them.



Helping fuel growth and success



With so many possibilities for local-friendly dairy ingredient uses, exploring usage first-hand is an invaluable experience for anyone eyeing exciting product ideas or thinking about new ways to leverage their nutrition and functionality.



For the formulators of tomorrow, it all starts with building a fundamental understanding, which U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) has been supporting through engagement with university food science students, including those at Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry And Trade (HUIT). Developing dairy ingredient knowledge through training sessions for these up-and-coming generations of food industry professionals introduces an avenue for future exploration and helps generate excitement about possibilities for usage. HUIT students are taking this to the next level through working closely with technical experts to create product prototypes with U.S. dairy proteins and permeate. These students have sparked ideas spanning a variety of better-for-you snacks and treats that help offer permission to indulge by leveraging dairy protein’s delivery of high-quality protein or using dairy permeate to reduce sodium.



As new ideas emerge from students and professionals alike for how to deliver on health and wellness demand in ways that align with the local palette, formulators can be confident in the United States’ sustainable supply of dairy ingredients to meet future demand growth.



Sustainable supply to meet future demand



US Dairy’s consistent, growing supply is well-positioned to meet rising demand, especially as emphasis on sustainability increases. For decades US farms have been improving in efficiency, in fact, the United States has the world’s highest milk production per cow, contributing to the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per unit of milk produced. Building on its legacy of sustainability progress, the US dairy community is leading a global commitment to the environment and sustainable food systems with innovative practices and initiatives. U.S. dairy processors are also working toward sustainability goals, using planet-friendly practices while producing dairy ingredients to help drive innovation that will excite and nourish consumers.



The US dairy community is eager to be your partner in developing delicious products that excite consumers and - thanks to a portfolio of high-quality, nutritious, sustainably produced dairy ingredients - can offer solutions for products that are healthy for people and the planet./.

