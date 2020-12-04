US Embassy opens first American Hangout in northern region
The American Hangout was established at the Thai Nguyen University in the northern province of the same name on December 4 with the participation of many students from its subordinate colleges.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
This is the first American Hangout in the northern region of Vietnam after the two similar ones were set up at the Can Tho University and the An Giang University in the south two years ago, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink said at the opening ceremony.
The space is an interactive learning model, which enables Vietnamese students to study, research and sharpen their English skills and to look for further learning and research opportunities in the US, he noted.
The students can gain useful information about the US through its computer system as well as audiovisual equipment.
The establishment of the American Hangout at the Thai Nguyen University was among activities to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations (1995-2020)./.
