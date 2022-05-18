Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). (Photo: VNA)

Virginia B. Foote, President of the Board of the US International Centre, held that PM Chinh’s speech is significant to the US, saying it reflects the path of the Vietnam-US cooperation. The PM touched upon a host of major issues like climate change, digital transformation and economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific, said Foote, who is also co-founder of the US-Vietnam Trade Council (USVTC) and President and CEO of Bay Global Strategies. It is a wonderful speech for the Vietnam-US relations in the future, she emphasised.Foote expressed her impression on PM Chinh’s remarks on Vietnam's development goals in the coming time, and the strong bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.Through the remarks of the Vietnamese Government leader, people will realise that Vietnam is a friendly nation and an attractive destination for foreign investors, not just US businesses, she said.