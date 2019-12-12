Society Workshop discusses migrants’ health in Vietnam Health of migrants in Vietnam was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on December 10 by the Ministry of Health, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation.

Health Domestic, global focus needed to address public health issues A combination of various public health and preventive medicine specialties should be paid attention to at the domestic and international levels to protect people’s health amid emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases globally, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son told a recent conference at the Pasteur Institute in HCM City.

Health National committee for tuberculosis prevention launched The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.

Health Nearly 53,000 drug users receive Methadone treatment Nearly 53,000 drug users in Vietnam has received Methadone treatment to cure their addiction since the treatment was first piloted in Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong in April 2008.