Business EU firms show optimism about Vietnam’s business climate in 2021 The latest Business Climate Index (BCI) unveiled by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam on February 3 indicates that EU companies in Vietnam ended 2020 with overall optimistic view about the country's’s business climate.

Business Vinamilk records great performance last year despite COVID-19 The Vietnam Dairy Products JSC – Vinamilk (VNM), the largest dairy company in Vietnam, posted a gain in revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of last year and the whole of 2020 despite disruptions due to COVID-19.

Business Purchasing Managers’ Index dips to 51.3 in January The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was 51.3 in January, down from 51.7 in December, to signal a softer improvement in business conditions at the start of 2021.