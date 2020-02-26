US firms eye stronger investment cooperation in Vietnam
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc (C, left) meets with USABC Chairman Alex Feldman (C, right) (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in the US)
New York (VNA) – A 40-strong business delegation from the US will launch an investment promotion programme in Vietnam from March 3-6, aiming to expand trade and investment cooperation in the Southeast Asian country, according to an official from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).
In a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc on February 25, USABC Chairman Alex Feldman said the delegation will hold many activities to interact with officials from the Vietnamese Government, ministries and sectors, and work with local businesses and partners.
It will also practically contribute to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, he added.
In recent times, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US has increased economic diplomatic activities to promote investment, trade and tourism cooperation between the two nations.
The embassy recently coordinated with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh to work with officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Office of the Trade Representative of the US on how to promote bilateral trade and agriculture cooperation.
Alongside discussing agreements to buy more US agricultural products, the Vietnamese delegation asked the US side to create more favorable conditions for Vietnam’s agricultural products such as grapefruit, mango and lychee to enter the US market, and recognise an irradiation facility in Vietnam’s northern region.
During meetings and working sessions with US partners, representatives from the embassy also shared Vietnam’s determination, efforts and results in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19), and proposed forms of bilateral medical cooperation between the two countries.
Meanwhile, US firms highly valued the investment and business environment in Vietnam, expressing their belief that the Southeast Asian nation will continue to effectively respond to challenges, including COVID-19.
Professor Karthikeya Easwar, who is in charge of Georgetown University's MBA programmes, said that despite delaying a number of plans, the university would continue to organise a global business experience programme in Vietnam from March 2-6 for 35 postgraduates studying at the university./.