Business Vietnam’s steel import falls 18 percent in January Vietnam imported a total 944,865 tonnes of steel in January, a year-on-year drop of 18 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Management of coastal shipping remains low par: conference The transport sector needs to issue separate circulars to manage coastal transport operations for cargo ships, especially bulk cargo ships, a type of ship that runs off the coast and on rivers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on February 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a plan to provide legal support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this year with focus on tax, customs, securities, price and insurance regulations.