US firms must be accountable to Vietnamese AO victims: Spokeswoman
An AO/dioxin victim (seating on wheelchair) in Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - US companies that manufactured the toxic Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam must take responsibility for dealing with the consequences, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on May 13.
Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference, which was held online, Hang expressed her regret at the ruling of the Crown Court of Evry City in France on a lawsuit by Tran To Nga against the US firms.
Vietnam has suffered severe consequences from the US war, including the lingering and serious impacts of AO/dioxin, she said.
“We support the claims of AO/dioxin victims against the US chemical firms and those that commercially manufactured AO/dioxin during the war in Vietnam,” the spokeswoman said.
The Vietnamese Embassy in France has kept in close contact with Nga, encouraging her and standing ready to offer her suitable support, Hang added./.