Society 500 disadvantaged workers return home for Tet on Vietjet flights Flights arranged by budget Vietjet, HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour have recently carried nearly 500 workers to their hometowns for the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnam, Laos sign judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha signed a judicial assistance agreement on civil affairs under the witness of the two Prime Ministers in Vientiane, Laos on January 11, within the framework of PM Pham Minh Chinh’s Lao visit from January 11-12.

Society Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson gives updates on Essex lorry incident The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK has reported that the UK's Supreme Court ruled on January 6 that Ronan Hughes, the head of an illegal human trafficking ring that caused the lorry tragedy involving 39 Vietnamese citizens in 2019, has to pay 180,000 GBP (218,820 USD) in compensation for the victims, said Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang at a regular press conference on January 12.

Society Ministry’s deputy spokeswoman: Vietnam-China trade facilitated post pandemic The Vietnamese Government has resumed pre-pandemic procedures and processes on the issuance of visas and visa exemption certificate to foreigners and Vietnamese residing abroad since March 15, 2022, in line with the 2019 Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam and guideline documents.