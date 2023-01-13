US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper said that the works are a symbol of the cooperation between the two countries.

The projects also manifest the US's commitment to Vietnam’s prosperity, strength and independence, he said, adding that the commitment has been implemented since 2009 through the US Department of Defence, the Indo-Pacific Command and the US Embassy in Hanoi, with many schools, medical stations, bridges, natural disaster relief centres built.

On the occasion, the US Embassy delegation visited a memorial site dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap in An Xa village, Loc Thuy commune.

The delegation also visited a Mine Advisory Group team that is in charge of surveying and clearing mines in Cu Nam commune, Bo Trach district./.

VNA