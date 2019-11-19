US group inaugurates animal feed plant in Ha Nam province
The US group Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) inaugurated an animal feed plant in the northern province of Ha Nam on November 19.
At the inaugural ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The plant, built on 4.6 ha at Hoa Mac industrial park, Duy Tien district, mainly produces feed for pigs, poultry and rabbits.
Pierre Duprat, president of ADM's Animal Nutrition business, said the building of the plant is part of the group’s strategy of expanding to key breeding areas in the north of Vietnam with convenient access to seaport facility services.
The plant aims to employ about 200 seasonal and permanent workers, he added.
Nguyen Xuan Duong, acting director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Livestock Production, said the US group has actively contributed to the development of the livestock industry in Vietnam over the past 25 years.
He hoped with new modern technology and financial potentials, ADM will continue bring the latest technology to Vietnam and connecting the Vietnamese livestock market with the global market.
The ADM’s animal feed plant in Ha Nam is expected to help the province and neighbouring areas develop safe animal products for domestic sales and exports, he said.
ADM is a global leader in animal nutrition with over 110 production facilities around the world. The group has invested in Vietnam since 1995 and now has five production facilities./.