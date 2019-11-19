Business Myanmar – promising market for Vietnamese businesses Myanmar is a promising market for Vietnamese businesses, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19.

Business Foreign investors allowed to hold 34 percent stake at Vietnam airlines The limit for foreign investors’ ownership in Vietnamese air transport businesses will be increased to 34 percent from the current level of 30 percent, according to the Prime Minister’s decree signed last week.

Business Central bank cuts interest rate The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) slashed interest rates for the second time since September.

Business Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega project in the northern province of Hung Yen.