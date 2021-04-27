Business HCM City apartment market lacks new supply of affordable units High- and mid-priced apartment projects continued to lead the HCM City market in terms of new supply in the first quarter, with affordable units remaining scarce, according to real estate consulting firms.

Business Workshop discusses labour market development to boost economic restructuring Vietnam’s labour market has seen certain improvements in recent years but there remain many problems, heard a workshop in Hanoi on April 26.

Business Anti-corruption efforts helping cut informal business costs The Government’s anti-corruption efforts have proven increasingly effective, helping enterprises significantly reduce informal costs, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).