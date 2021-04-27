US group proposes 15-billion-USD LNG project in Soc Trang
Illustrative image (Photo. vir.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Millennium Energy Vietnam Co., Ltd., a member of the US-based Millennium Group, has proposed to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Soc Trang province.
Once approved, it would be the largest LNG project in the Mekong Delta region.
The project has a designed capacity of 9,600MW. The investor needs an area of 200 hectares to develop the project. The construction will be implemented in two phases.
According to Lam Hoang Nghiep, vice chairman of Soc Trang People’s Committee, the province will organise a site visit and then the investor will have to build the detailed planning which the province will submit to the government for approval.
The investor committed to using modern equipment and ensuring safety for the environment./.