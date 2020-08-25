At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Information and Communications on August 25 signed an agreement with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on technical assistance for the building of a smart city operations centre.



The signing took place within the “Ho Chi Minh City - US Business Summit: Driving Partnerships and Innovation for the Future”, co-held by the municipal People’s Committee, the US Consulate General, and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham), HCM City Chapter.



The smart city operations centre is among four pillars in a master plan to transform Vietnam’s southern economic hub into a smart city in the 2017-2020 period and vision towards 2025.



It is the centre of control, or the “brain”, of a smart city, collecting and analysing real-time data and information to help decision-makers govern, plan, and shape the future development of HCM City.



The project on technical assistance for the building of the smart city will be carried out by US-based Winbourne Consulting.



It has total investment of more than 1.4 million USD, close to 1.2 million USD of which will be provided by the USTDA in the form of non-refundable aid, while the remainder will come from Winbourne Consulting, according to the agreement./.