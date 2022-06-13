Environment Viet Nam News to co-chair webinar on renewable energy in Asia Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy.

Environment Forum spotlights sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy A forum on Vietnam’s sustainable marine economic development took place in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 12.

Environment Meeting marks World Oceans Day, Vietnam’s sea-island week in Phu Yen A meeting took place in the south-central province of Phu Yen to celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, which began on June 1.

Environment Ha Tinh: Vu Quang national park receives rare wild animals The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 11 received an Assam macaque and a pangolin from the local border force.