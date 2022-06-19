Politics Mozambican Assembly President arrives in Hanoi for official visit President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias arrived in Hanoi on June 18, starting her six-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia look into land border demarcation A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.

Politics 55-year Vietnam-Cambodia ties celebrated in Can Tho A get-together was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 17 mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2022).

Politics Vietnam spreads peace, cooperation message at SAIFMM: Ambassador Vietnam delivered a message of peace, cooperation and dialogue to all countries in the region and the world through the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAIFMM), which was held in New Delhi on June 16, stated Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency following the event.