US importers interested in made-in-Vietnam furniture
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
New York (VNA) – The US-based Furniture Today website on May 17 ran an article on Vietnam’s overtaking China in furniture shipments to the United States for the first time ever in 2020.
The author of the article, Thomas Russell, wrote that when Furniture Today posted the information earlier this month, it came as no surprise to many in the industry.
However, many visitors to the website were fascinated by this development, as they thought that Vietnam wasn’t even on the top 10 list of countries shipping to the US some 18 years ago.
The author stressed that Vietnam’s rise has been slow but steady, starting with the shift of wooden bedroom from China to Vietnam when antidumping duties were finalised on those Chinese-made goods in 2005. That year, Vietnam shipped 670 million USD in furniture to the US, up from 362 million USD in 2004 and 168 million USD in 2003.
Last year, the Southeast Asian country’s furniture export turnover to the US hit 7.4 billion USD, up 31 percent year-on-year.
The article also said that US companies are shifting the import of not only bedroom, but also other categories such as dining, occasional and home entertainment to Vietnam./.
