Business New terminal proposed for Dong Hoi Airport The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a new passenger terminal be built for Dong Hoi Airport in the central province of Quang Binh, as the existing facility is already overloaded.

Business Efforts underway to export 100 tonnes of lychees to Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has worked with local farm produce importers to sell some 100 tonnes of Vietnamese “thieu” lychees in southern and western states.

Business Proptech firms catch the eye of foreign investors Vietnamese property technology (proptech) firms are attracting the attention of both foreign and domestic investors keen to grab a larger share of the country’s 500-million-USD market.

Business Alibaba and partners invest 400 million USD in Vietnam’s retail company Masan Group Corporation and a consortium, including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Baring Private Equity Asia, on May 18 announced the signing of definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 5.5 percent stake in The CrownX for a cash consideration of 400 million USD.