According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Import and Export Department, the US imported a total of 2,100 tonnes of mangoes worth 4.61 million USD from Vietnam last year, representing an increase of 66% in volume and 70.1% in value in comparison to 2019. These figures indicate that Vietnam has become the 14th largest mango supplier to the US market.

Alongside fresh mangoes, the US also imported 1,150 tonnes of frozen mangoes Vietnam last year, representing an increase of 38.16% compared to 2019.

Vietnamese mangoes were licensed to enter the US, one of the demanding markets in the world, last year. Many businesses have so far shipped mangoes to the US but their exports remain modest.

Experts say that the US’s mango imports are anticipated to increase by 3% annually from now till 2025, opening up a chance for Vietnamese businesses to expand their shares in this market. /.

