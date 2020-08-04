World Foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia plunge in June Indonesia recorded 160,280 foreign tourist arrivals in June, down 2.06 percent from the previous month and representing a drop of 88.82 percent as compared to the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).

World Indonesia to set up travel corridors with China, UAE Indonesia is aiming to set up travel corridors with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help recover business activities which are seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.