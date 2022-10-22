Jakarta (VNA) – US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III has spoken highly of Indonesia’s role in ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and the world during talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.



According to a press release by the US Embassy in Indonesia on October 21, the two officials met and discussed opportunities for the two countries to coordinate in pursuit of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific as well as global issues of shared concern.



They emphasised the importance of continued cooperation as regional security dynamics become increasingly complex.



Austin expressed his interest in continuing to assist in the modernisation of the Indonesian Military and to strengthen interoperability between the two countries.



He also expressed his support for his counterpart’s focus on military professionalisation, noting that Indonesia now has cadets in three US service academies.



The officials also discussed significant advancements in bilateral defence cooperation, including the recent expansion of the Super Garuda Shield joint military exercise this summer, the largest exercise of its type between the two nations./.