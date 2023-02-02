US initiates anti-dumping investigation on Vietnam’s gas-powered pressure washers
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the commencement of an antidumping and countervailing duty investigation on the import of gas-powered pressure washers from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Hanoi (VNA) - The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the commencement of an antidumping and countervailing duty investigation on the import of gas-powered pressure washers from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
The investigation is based on petitions filed by FNA Group, Inc., a US producer of pressure washers, with the period of investigation (POI) lasting from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
According to the MoIT, preliminary data from the US International Trade Commission (USITC) shows that in 2021, Vietnam exported about 430 million USD worth of the investigated products to the US, accounting for about 44% of the total export value from all countries to the US and increasing more than 1.5 times compared to 2020 and 25 times to 2019. The estimated dumping margin for Vietnam is 110.23 - 225.65%.
The DOC has issued a quantity and value questionnaire for Vietnamese businesses, with the response deadline falling on February 2, 2023 (firms can apply for an extension if needed).
Since the US considers Vietnam to be a non-market economy country, the DOC will use the substitution values of a third country to calculate the dumping margin for Vietnam. Indonesia is expected to be the surrogate country in the current case.
It is expected that the DOC will issue a preliminary conclusion within 140 days from the date of initiation of the investigation of the case (extendable).
The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam recommended that related manufacturers and exporters proactively determine an appropriate appeal strategy, diversify markets and export products, and fully cooperate with the DOC./.
The investigation is based on petitions filed by FNA Group, Inc., a US producer of pressure washers, with the period of investigation (POI) lasting from April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
According to the MoIT, preliminary data from the US International Trade Commission (USITC) shows that in 2021, Vietnam exported about 430 million USD worth of the investigated products to the US, accounting for about 44% of the total export value from all countries to the US and increasing more than 1.5 times compared to 2020 and 25 times to 2019. The estimated dumping margin for Vietnam is 110.23 - 225.65%.
The DOC has issued a quantity and value questionnaire for Vietnamese businesses, with the response deadline falling on February 2, 2023 (firms can apply for an extension if needed).
Since the US considers Vietnam to be a non-market economy country, the DOC will use the substitution values of a third country to calculate the dumping margin for Vietnam. Indonesia is expected to be the surrogate country in the current case.
It is expected that the DOC will issue a preliminary conclusion within 140 days from the date of initiation of the investigation of the case (extendable).
The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam recommended that related manufacturers and exporters proactively determine an appropriate appeal strategy, diversify markets and export products, and fully cooperate with the DOC./.