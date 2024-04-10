A wind farm (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has launched a second sunset review of an order imposing anti-dumping duties on wind tower products imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The product subject to an investigation is a wind tower coded HS 7308.20.0020 and 8502.31.0000. The DOC initiated an anti-dumping probe into wind towers imported from the country back in 2012, duly imposing duties of between 51.54% and 58.54% in 2013.



According to the TRAV, the sunset review is conducted every five years. If the review results show that stopping the imposition of anti-dumping duties could lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping practices that cause significant damage to the US manufacturing industry, the tariff order will be applied for an additional five years.



To ensure their legitimate interests for businesses, the TRAV recommends relevant manufacturers and exporters study US regulations and review procedures, while fully complying with the requirements of the US investigation agency, and closely coordinating with the TRAV throughout the case's process./.