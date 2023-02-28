Business HCM City’s property market expected to recover soon: insiders Information relating to the loosening of credit room, and commitments from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and other agencies on removing hurdles to transactions have led to experts' positive views on the future of the property market.

Business World Logistics Passport initiative spotlighted at Hanoi seminar A seminar was held in Hanoi on February 28 to launch the Dubai-led World Logistics Passport (WLP) initiative in Vietnam and discuss the possibility of strengthening cooperation in logistics between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports up 5.7% in February Vietnam earned over 3.4 billion USD from agro-forestry-aquatic product exports in February, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.

Business Forum promotes digitalisation in traceability of farm produce A forum on promoting digitalisation to support traceability of agricultural and food products was held in Hanoi on February 28, with the support of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) in Vietnam.