Politics NA passes Law and Ordinance Building Programme for 2023 The 15th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 and the amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022 with 92.77 percent votes in favour during its ongoing third sitting in Hanoi on June 13 afternoon.

Politics Cooperation in war consequence settlement – foundation of Vietnam-US ties Cooperation between Vietnam and the US in the settlement of war consequences has reaped remarkable outcomes, helping to heal war wounds and increase trust between the two countries, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13.

Politics Online quiz on history of Vietnam-Laos relations launched An online quiz was launched by the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Information and Education on June 13, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese and Laos citizens as well as foreigners to test their knowledge about the history of the special relations between the two countries.

Politics President receives newly-appointed ambassadors of Croatia, Senegal President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions in Hanoi on June 13 for the ambassadors of Croatia and Senegal as they presented their credentials.