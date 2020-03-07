Representatives from the US Embassy in Hanoi at a recent seminar discussing bilateral tourism development recognised Vietnam’s effective epidemic control, adding that the country is a safe destination for tourists. Indeed, the presence of thousands of Western tourists still in Vietnam this time signals the healthy development of local tourism sector amid COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Vietnam’s recognition as one of ten most attractive destinations worldwide in 2019 by U.S. Travel Association shows American tourists’ big interest in the Southeast Asian country. Therefore, insiders said that local tourism agencies and relevant authorities could target American tourists to make up for the loss of Asian tourist arrivals. They also said US could be a long-term potential market for Vietnam’s tourism industry.

In order to attract more American tourists to Vietnam, local tourist agencies and relevant authorities have been releasing promotion programmes targeting the US market./.

VNA