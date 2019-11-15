A record 600,000 voters participated in the magazine’s 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

“While bustling metros Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hoi An are renowned for their vibrant street food, markets, and cultural offerings, head away from urban centers and you’ll find peaceful natural surroundings and sacred temples,” the magazine said.

“More than 2,000 miles of coastline holds to some of the best beaches in the world, while a countryside of undulating rice terraces and hills provides serenity away from the crowded, chaotic cities,” it described.

“Here, you’ll find architectural wonders as well — ancient imperial temples, forts, and tombs, which are in direct contrast to the hive-like buzz of scootered metropolis of Hanoi.”

Last month, Vietnam was honoured as Asia’s Leading Destination for the second year in a row, together with the Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination award at the 26th World Travel Awards (WTA)./.

VNA