Business Vietjet launches promotion campaign targeting Indian couples Budget carrier Vietjet Air on September 15 launched the "Love Connection" Campaign – the first ever for India that offers Indian couples with opportunities to experience their dreamful "honeymoon" in Da Nang and Phu Quoc, two famous beach cities in Vietnam.

Business Listed companies honoured for best investor relations The Vietnam Association of Financial Executives, the Finance and Life e-magazine (FILI) and Vietstock honoured listed companies with the 2022 IR Award for having the best investor relations in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.

Business Vietnam’s largest F&B ingredients expo to return next month Food Ingredients (Fi) Vietnam, the largest food and beverage (F&B) ingredients exhibition in the country, will return next month, along with its co-located Beverage Ingredients (Bi) and Natural ingredients (Ni) pavilions to offer a good opportunity for business matching and market development in the industry.

Business Vietnam remains world's second biggest coffee exporter Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world, with a market share of 14.2%.