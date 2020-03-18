US man in Da Nang contracts novel coronavirus: Health Ministry
A board shows information related to COVID-19 at an airport in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 18 noon announced the 68th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a 41-year-old US citizen living in the central city of Da Nang.
The man, whose wife is a Vietnamese, went abroad on February 11 and travelled through many countries like India, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands.
He boarded flight SQ323 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, at 11:25am on March 13 and arrived in Singapore at 5:55am on March 14. Later, he got on flight MI632 in Singapore at 9:15am on March 14 and landed at Da Nang International Airport at 11:00am the same day.
He has been kept in quarantine since his arrival at the Da Nang International Airport.
On March 18 morning, the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute in the south central province of Khanh Hoa confirmed that the man was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19)./.