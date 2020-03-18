Health Doctors take care of COVID-19 patients Doctors and nurses at Hospital No. 2 in the northern province of Quang Ninh are taking care of COVID-19 patients and more than 50 people who are kept in quarantine at the hospital.

Health Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

Health HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.

Health Passengers have samples taken for COVID-19 testing right at airports Since March 15, aside from having their body temperature checked, all people coming from Europe to Vietnam must also have their samples taken for COVID-19 testing right at airports before moving to quarantine centres.